Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Albert Cha acquired 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.92. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

