KEFI Minerals (KEFI) Trading Down 9.1%

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 305,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 468,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

About KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

