Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,610 Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,655,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

