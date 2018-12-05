KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.45. 12,899,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 10,275,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

