Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 21st

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of KFRC opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.74. Kforce has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $197,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,972 shares of company stock worth $1,712,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

