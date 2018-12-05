KickCoin (KICK) Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $75,922.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.02362390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00159817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00188769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.09737965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 579,148,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,175,849 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, YoBit and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

