Kier Group’s (KIE) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Kier Group to a restricted rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kier Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kier Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.40 ($14.94).

KIE stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. This is a boost from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

