King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 39,877 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,877 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.39% of Zoetis worth $170,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Zoetis by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after buying an additional 344,241 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,524 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE ZTS opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

