King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Neogen Co. (NEOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,509 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Neogen worth $63,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 26.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,681.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $166,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,933,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,851 shares of company stock worth $4,482,628. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEOG shares. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

