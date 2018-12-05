King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $325,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $181.51 and a one year high of $253.91. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,627 shares of company stock worth $36,744,510 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/king-luther-capital-management-corp-trims-position-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.