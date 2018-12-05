Kion Group (KGX) Given a €65.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.50 ($69.19) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.74 ($76.44).

KGX traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €51.78 ($60.21). The company had a trading volume of 159,190 shares. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

