KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.26. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

