KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.73 and last traded at $95.92. Approximately 2,640,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,575,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.15.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $473,738.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,869.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $239,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,507 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter worth $67,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,997,000 after buying an additional 643,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after buying an additional 456,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 578,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after buying an additional 396,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/kla-tencor-klac-shares-down-5-2.html.

About KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.