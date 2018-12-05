Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.