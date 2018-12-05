Kopin (KOPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.53

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 7963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 39.75% and a negative net margin of 95.23%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,143,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 161,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 142,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

