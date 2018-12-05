Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:KEP opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.53. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 238,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.