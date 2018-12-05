Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 770,832 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 119,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $201,731.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $117,005.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,739,811 shares of company stock worth $238,669,503. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

