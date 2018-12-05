Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,102 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,157,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,825,000 after acquiring an additional 57,827 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,839,000 after acquiring an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,102 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/korea-investment-corp-sells-11102-shares-of-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.