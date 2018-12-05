Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,521 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the third quarter valued at $146,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harris by 40.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harris alerts:

NYSE:HRS opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. Harris’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $627,407.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRS shares. Argus raised their price target on Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/korea-investment-corp-sells-6521-shares-of-harris-co-hrs.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.