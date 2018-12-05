Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks-has-4-17-million-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.