Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $2.91 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

CBRE Group stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

