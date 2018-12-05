Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,716,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

