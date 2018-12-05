Kroger (KR) & QKL Stores (QKLS) Financial Review

Kroger (NYSE:KR) and QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kroger alerts:

This table compares Kroger and QKL Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 3.05% 28.05% 5.20% QKL Stores N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kroger and QKL Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $122.66 billion 0.19 $1.91 billion $2.04 14.04 QKL Stores $270.06 million 0.00 -$31.22 million N/A N/A

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than QKL Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of QKL Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kroger and QKL Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 2 11 6 0 2.21 QKL Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kroger currently has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than QKL Stores.

Volatility and Risk

Kroger has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QKL Stores has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. QKL Stores does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Kroger beats QKL Stores on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and convenience stores comprise a limited assortment of staple food items and general merchandise, as well as sells fuel. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

QKL Stores Company Profile

QKL Stores Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors. The company also sells fresh-food items comprising raw meat, cooked meats, seafood, noodles and pastas, milk, yogurt, eggs, and packaged dumplings, as well as bakery items comprising breads, buns, and other self-prepared foods. In addition, it offers other non-food items, such as clothing and shoes, books and stationery, bedding and home furnishings, office supplies, toys, sporting goods, and other items, as well as electronics and household use items, such as irons, electric shavers, hair dryers, and massage machines. Further, the company operates department stores that sell brand-name and luxury clothing and accessories, cosmetics, small electronics, jewelry, books, home furnishings, and bedding, as well as have a movie theater and a traditional beauty salon. As of December 31, 2015, the company operated 25 supermarkets, 16 hypermarkets, and 4 department stores. QKL Stores Inc. is headquartered in Daqing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.