La-Z-Boy (LZB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 805.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

