Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) PT Lowered to $175.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of LH stock opened at $143.33 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 312.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 321,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

