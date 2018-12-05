Lamden (TAU) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $5,555.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00058908 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002841 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000524 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.