Lantheus (LNTH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of LNTH opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 83.95% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $127,060.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Lantheus by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

