Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.56

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.56 and last traded at C$40.10, with a volume of 428636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$260.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.25253884346406 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William James Alexander Mason acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

