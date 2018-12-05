Leadcoin Reaches Market Cap of $270,904.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $270,904.00 and $12,442.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.02296446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00162992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.09903197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

