LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LTXB. BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ LTXB opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.