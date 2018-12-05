Legg Mason Inc (LM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Legg Mason stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $758.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In related news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $317,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,461,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,334,000 after purchasing an additional 746,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth about $23,440,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth about $13,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the third quarter worth about $11,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,048,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,188 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

