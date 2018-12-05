Lennar Co. (LEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,466,308 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 12,224,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,954,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lennar has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/lennar-co-len-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.