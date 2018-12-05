Lethean Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $611,632.00 and $3,384.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.02328847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00158589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00187949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.10493043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,000,000 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

