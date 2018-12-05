Lifeway Foods (LWAY) and NutraFuels (NTFU) Head-To-Head Review

NutraFuels (OTCMKTS:NTFU) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NutraFuels has a beta of -2.25, meaning that its share price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NutraFuels and Lifeway Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutraFuels $1.79 million 9.55 -$23.62 million N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NutraFuels.

Profitability

This table compares NutraFuels and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutraFuels -54.51% -204.01% -115.85% Lifeway Foods -1.90% -4.42% -3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NutraFuels and Lifeway Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutraFuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lifeway Foods has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 409.03%. Given Lifeway Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than NutraFuels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NutraFuels on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NutraFuels Company Profile

NutraFuels, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of oral spray nutritional dietary products to consumers, retailers, and wholesale outlets. The company manufactures and distributes industrial hemp and non-hemp products. Its non-hemp oral spray products include sleep support spray, energy boost spray, weight loss spray, headache and pain spray, spa treatment hair spray, and skin and nails spray. The company also offers Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products, such as HempGenix spray, hemp CBD spray, and E-Vape spray. NutraFuels, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

