Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) insider Lisa Sharp sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $11,385.00.

Lisa Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Lisa Sharp sold 3,000 shares of Irving Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,890.00.

IRV opened at $1.79 on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lisa Sharp Sells 6,900 Shares of Irving Resources Inc (IRV) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/lisa-sharp-sells-6900-shares-of-irving-resources-inc-irv-stock.html.

