Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King set a $248.00 target price on Littelfuse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $163.43 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.