Livent Corporation (LTHM) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 1,526,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,114. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 million.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

