Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,329,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,074 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in General Electric by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 151,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in General Electric by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 187,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

