Lockheed Martin (LMT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $369.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.13.

Shares of LMT opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $283.21 and a one year high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 159.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

