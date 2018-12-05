Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,967,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,933,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 200,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 967,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,414,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 880,543 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

