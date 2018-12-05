Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $34.79 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $34,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

