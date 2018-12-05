Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,098 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $33,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Green Dot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $179,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $885,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,485 shares of company stock valued at $36,720,217 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

