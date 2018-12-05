LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. LPL Financial posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 1,123,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,143 shares of company stock worth $1,971,038. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,987,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after buying an additional 277,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,189,000 after buying an additional 515,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

