LPL Financial (LPLA) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.15 and last traded at $60.13. Approximately 1,123,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 791,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,038. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

