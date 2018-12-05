Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 29.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,304,000 after purchasing an additional 285,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $46,320,000.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

