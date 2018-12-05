Luminex Co. (LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report $77.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.27 million. Luminex posted sales of $78.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $312.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.95 million to $313.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $332.45 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $358.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 7,572.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.30. 337,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,638. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. Luminex has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.37.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

