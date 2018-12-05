Macerich (MAC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to $58.00 in a research report released on Sunday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised Macerich from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.78.

NYSE:MAC opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Macerich by 243.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Macerich by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Macerich by 424.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

