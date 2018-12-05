Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have commented on MGY shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

In other news, Director John B. Walker acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $2,201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 232,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,429 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $113,312,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $60,040,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $20,035,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $15,707,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.