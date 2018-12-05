Main Street Capital (MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. They currently have $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAIN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.20. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.91%.

In related news, Chairman Vincent D. Foster bought 25,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,583,565 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,622.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

