Mantech International Corp (MANT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 95.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 25.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 272,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 176,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,948. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

